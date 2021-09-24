Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 65 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

It's taking well over 24 hours to get test results.

There are eight more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths on Friday.

There are now 445 known active cases in the city, similar to numbers seen in late spring as the pandemic's third wave began to wane.

On Monday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said she's hopeful the high immunization rate among vulnerable residents will prevent a dramatic rise in serious cases. Etches said for now, local hospitals are equipped to handle the situation.

Researchers measuring levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them to be up and down over the summer. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 17, residents who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be infected with COVID-19.

2.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa has dropped.

31: The average number of hours it currently takes to get COVID-19 test results in Ottawa. Two weeks ago, it was 21 hours.

1.00: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

39.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

23: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Most outbreaks involve fewer than five people, with the largest involving 10 cases.

15: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa schools. Most are in an elementary school and few involve staff.

12: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

9: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

OPH has not yet given its Friday vaccine update.

Across the region

There are eight more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Friday, down from the 36 new cases reported one week ago.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties are reporting five new cases. Other health units that have reported Friday have added two cases or fewer.

Vaccination is now required for entry to a number of venues and events in Quebec and Ontario.