Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 33 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks rise.

Quebec reported 17 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths on Thursday.

The city has a total of 444 known active cases, one of the key numbers similar to what was seen in late spring toward the end of the pandemic's third wave.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday she hopes a high immunization rate for vulnerable residents will keep the city from seeing the large rise in serious illness of previous pandemic waves, adding the situation is currently manageable for city hospitals.

Researchers measuring levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them rising in early September then plateauing in the middle of the month. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 17, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 11 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

0.84: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

39.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

20: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Most outbreaks involve fewer than five people, with the largest involving nine cases.

14: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in child-care settings. Twelve are in schools, with four new school outbreaks reported Thursday.

10: The number of those school outbreaks that are in elementary schools where most students are too young for a COVID-19 vaccine. Five staff are linked to these elementary outbreaks, along with 26 students.

12: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, three more than Wednesday.

8: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Four are younger than age 50, four are older.

605: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

228: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data, up to Sept. 20.

349: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 65 per cent of variant cases Aug. 24 to Sept. 20, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reported 17 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Thursday.

The Belleville area reported five more cases. Case counts are low in other areas that have given daily updates.

Quebec and Ontario have vaccine passports for many non-essential public places in addition to their distancing and gathering rules.

The wider Ottawa-Gatineau region had about 35,000 vaccine doses administered in the last week, roughly the same as the week before.