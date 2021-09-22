Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 59 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

First care home and hospital outbreaks in the city since May.

Quebec reported 23 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths on Wednesday.

The city has a total of 476 known active cases, which is similar to what was seen in late spring toward the end of the pandemic's third wave.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday she hopes a high immunization rate for vulnerable residents will keep the city from seeing the large rise in serious illness of previous pandemic waves, adding the situation is currently manageable for city hospitals.

Researchers measuring levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them rising in early September then plateauing in the middle of the month. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 17, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 11 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

3.1%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate is stable.

0.89: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

41.7: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

9: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

7: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Just two are 50 or older.

3: The number of new COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care settings, including two at long-term care homes and one at the Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital. They become the first new outbreaks in those settings since May.

17: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Most outbreaks involve fewer than five people, with the largest involving nine cases.

811,093: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 1,500 more than in Monday's update.

756,933: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,500 more than on Monday.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

82%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group has reached 80 per cent except people ages 18 to 39.

Across the region

Quebec reported 23 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Wednesday.

There are five more cases in each of the Belleville and Kingston areas, while other eastern Ontario health units reported between zero and two more cases Wednesday.

Quebec and now Ontario have vaccine passports for many non-essential public places atop their distancing and gathering rules.