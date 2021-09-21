Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
3 COVID-19 deaths in western Quebec; 46 more cases in Ottawa
- Ottawa reported 46 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
- Quebec reported nine more cases and three more deaths in the Outaouais.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths on Tuesday.
The city has a total of 475 known active cases, which is similar to what was seen in early June toward the end of the pandemic's third wave.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday she hopes a high immunization rate for vulnerable residents will keep the city from seeing the large rise in serious illness of previous pandemic waves, adding the situation is currently manageable for city hospitals.
Numbers to watch
11: As of Sept. 10, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 11 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.
1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.
39.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
7: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
6: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Just one is over age 50.
14: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Most outbreaks involve fewer than five people, with the largest involving nine cases.
11: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and other child-care settings in Ottawa, the same as Monday's report.
9,825: The total number of suspected and confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.
585: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa.
224: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data, up to Sept. 16.
326: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days.
Across the region
Quebec reported nine more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Tuesday with three more deaths.
Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is in effect. Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Wednesday.
