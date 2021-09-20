Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 60 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Most of the city's outbreaks are in child-care settings.

Health officials outside the capital reported new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths on Monday.

That brings the total to 501 known active cases in Ottawa, close to numbers last seen in early June, toward the end of the pandemic's third wave.

A pandemic update is expected during an OPH meeting Monday afternoon.

Researchers measuring levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising in September. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 10, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 11 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

3.1%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate is down.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

38.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

8: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

7: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Just two are 50 or older.

14: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Most outbreaks involve fewer than five people, with the largest involving eight cases.

11: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and other child-care settings in Ottawa, two more than on Sunday.

809,616: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 2,100 more than in Friday's update.

754,476: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 3,700 more than on Friday.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

82%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Quebec reported 82 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais over the last three days, or an average of about 27 a day. It also reported another COVID-19 death.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported a COVID-19 death and 49 weekend cases, more than half of them in Cornwall.

The health unit for the Belleville area also reported a COVID-19 death, its first since late July, along with 19 new cases since Friday.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is in effect. Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Wednesday.