Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 39 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

There's a new outbreak from a private event.

Quebec reports 27 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 39 more COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 237 known active cases, but just 10 in people age 60 and older.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in nearly two months.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches asked people Thursday to "approach September with caution" given the more infectious delta variant pushing cases and hospitalizations higher. She said familiar masking, distancing and vaccination decisions can get the city through the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them levelling off. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

15: As of Aug. 27, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 15 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

19.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, with a new outbreak linked to five cases from what OPH describes as a "private social event."

8: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

9,457: The total number of suspected and confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

338: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa.

204: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

239: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 87 per cent of variant cases over the most recent 30 days of data. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reports 27 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Thursday. It's up to seven COVID-19 patients in hospital. There hasn't been a COVID-19 death in that area in two months.

That province's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect, with a two-week grace period to start.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 11 more COVID-19 cases. It just had its most cases in a week since May.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.

It is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.