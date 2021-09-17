Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 75 more cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to get COVID-19.

Quebec reported 36 more cases in the Outaouais.

All but one of the Belleville area's active cases are unvaccinated people.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 75 more COVID-19 cases Friday and no deaths.

It's up to 477 known active cases, one of the many indicators back around levels seen in June 2021 when the city came out of the third wave.

OPH has not yet shared its Friday vaccine update.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, has asked people to "approach September with caution" given the more infectious delta variant that's behind the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising in September. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 10, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 11 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

35.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

11: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. Vaccines have helped prevent serious injury and death in the fourth wave.

5: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit, the most since June.

3.4%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate is stable.

1.10: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

13: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one more than Thursday and four more than one week ago. Most are fewer than five people and the largest outbreak has eight cases.

9: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in child-care settings in Ottawa, including a new school outbreak for the fourth day in a row.

807,493: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 2,000 more than Wednesday's update.

750,766: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,600 more than Wednesday.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Quebec reported 36 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in its Friday update.

The Belleville area reported four more COVID-19 cases Friday; 23 of its 24 active cases are unvaccinated. Renfrew County reported three more cases and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported two.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is in effect. Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Wednesday.