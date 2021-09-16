Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 60 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Hospitalizations are stable, outbreaks increase.

Quebec reported 21 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 60 more COVID-19 cases Thursday and no deaths. It's up to 433 known active cases.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, has asked people to "approach September with caution" given the more infectious delta variant that's behind the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising in September. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

14: As of Sept. 3, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 14 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

36.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's back around levels last seen in early June as the city came out of the third wave.

12: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one more than on Wednesday and four more than one week ago. Most are fewer than five people and the largest outbreak has eight.

8: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in child-care settings in Ottawa, including a new school outbreak for the third day in a row.

9: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, which has been fairly stable for about two weeks.

3: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Vaccines have helped keep hospital numbers from rising higher in the fourth wave.

9,691: The total number of suspected and confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

540: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa.

239: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data, up to Sept. 8.

293: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 82 per cent of variant cases from Aug. 17 to Sept. 10, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reported 21 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in its Thursday update.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported four more COVID-19 cases, the Belleville area reports one more and Renfrew County reports none.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is in effect. Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Wednesday.

There were about 35,000 vaccine doses given out in the last week in the wider region.