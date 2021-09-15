Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 50 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

First health-care outbreak in more than two months.

Quebec reports 20 more cases in the Outaouais.

Kingston and Leeds-Grenville-Lanark area cases trend up.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 50 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no deaths.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, has asked people to "approach September with caution" given the more infectious delta variant that's behind the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down this summer. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

14: As of Sept. 3, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 14 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

3.4%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate drops slightly.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

34.8: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's back around levels last seen in early June as the city came out of the third wave.

11: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, two more than on Tuesday and four more than one week ago. A group home resident testing positive triggers its first new health-care outbreak since early July.

8: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in child-care settings in Ottawa, including four students testing positive at a school.

8: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, which has been fairly stable for more than a week.

3: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Vaccines have helped keep hospital numbers from rising higher in the fourth wave.

805,435: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 1,650 more than Monday's update.

748,115: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,100 more than Monday.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Quebec reported 20 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in its Wednesday update.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported 10 more cases and the Kingston area has nine more, continuing the area's rising trends.

The Belleville area's health unit reports one more case and its active case count fell. Nineteen of its 22 active cases are unvaccinated.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect. Its grace period ended Wednesday.

Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.