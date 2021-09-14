Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 25 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Quebec reports 19 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 25 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no deaths.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, has asked people to "approach September with caution" given the more infectious delta variant that's behind the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down this summer. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

14: As of Sept. 3, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 14 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.26: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

34.3: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's back around levels last seen in early June.

9: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, mostly in child-care settings.

6: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Vaccines have helped keep hospital numbers from rising higher in the fourth wave.

9,676: The total number of suspected and confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

536: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa.

259: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data, up to Sept. 8.

303: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 85 per cent of variant cases from Aug. 15 to Sept. 8, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reported 19 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in its Tuesday update.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario:

The health unit for the Belleville area reports six more COVID-19 cases. Twenty-five of its 29 active cases are unvaccinated people.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reports four more cases.

Renfrew County reports no more cases.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect with a grace period until Wednesday.

Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.