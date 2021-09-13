Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 52 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.

First school outbreak reported for this academic year.

Quebec reports an average of 31 daily cases in the Outaouais this weekend.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties have their first COVID ICU patient since May.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 52 more COVID-19 cases Monday and no deaths.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, has asked people to "approach September with caution" given the more infectious delta variant that's behind the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down this summer. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

14: As of Sept. 3, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 14 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.21: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

3.6%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate rises slightly.

31.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

9: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: Two community outbreaks and seven in child-care settings, including two student cases representing the first school outbreak of the academic year.

7: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Vaccines have helped keep hospital numbers from rising higher in the fourth wave.

803,783: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 2,100 more than Friday's update.

746,044: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,900 more than Friday.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Quebec reported 93 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in its Monday update, which covered a three-day period. That area's five COVID-19 ICU patients are more than the four in all of eastern Ontario.

Other eastern Ontario health units also gave their first updates since Friday:

Sixteen more cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. A new COVID-19 patient in hospital on a ventilator becomes its first COVID-19 ICU patient in more than four months.

Eight more cases in Renfrew County, nearly equalling the 10 cases reported in all of August.

Six more cases in the Belleville area, five of them unvaccinated people.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect, with a grace period until Wednesday.

Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.