Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 50 more cases of COVID-19 Friday.

City has its first COVID-19 death in two months.

Western Quebec reports 37 more cases.

Renfrew County's case count increases quicker.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 50 more COVID-19 cases Friday and its first COVID-19 death in two months, a man in his 50s.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, asked people to "approach September with caution" last week given the more infectious delta variant pushing the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down this summer. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

14: As of Sept. 3, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 14 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

708: The number of COVID-19 tests at Ottawa's Brewer Arena on Wednesday. That test site is no longer doing pre-travel tests, citing increased demand.

3.5%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate has more than doubled in two weeks.

27.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's nearly doubled in two weeks.

26: The number of known active cases of COVID-19 among people age 60 or older, out of a total of 318. That works out to about eight per cent of active cases for an age group representing more than 35 per cent of the population.

9: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: seven in child-care settings, one in a distribution workplace and one from a religious service or meeting. There were two outbreaks two weeks ago.

6: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Both have been stable all week.

801,625: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 2,200 more than Wednesday's update.

743,136: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,300 more than Wednesday.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Quebec reports 37 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in its Friday update. That area's four COVID-19 ICU patients are more than the rest of eastern Ontario and western Quebec combined.

There are seven more cases reported Friday in the Belleville area, six of them unvaccinated people.

After reporting just 10 cases in August, Renfrew County's health unit has reported five cases in four days. It has one COVID-19 patient in hospital.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect, with a grace period until Wednesday.

Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.

The wider region saw a slight resurgence in doses given after last week's vaccine passport news.