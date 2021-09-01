Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 20 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

One new COVID-19 outbreak and a new ICU patient.

There are 17 more COVID-19 cases in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 20 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There are 225 known active cases, but just seven in people age 60 and older.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than seven weeks.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them levelling off in late August. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

15: As of Aug. 27, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 15 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

13.7: Incidence rate for fully vaccinated residents from July 24 to Aug. 27.

66: Incident rate for partially vaccinated residents (one dose or less than two weeks since second dose) over the same five-week time span.

206.5: Incidence rate for unvaccinated people (no first dose or less than two weeks since first dose) over the same five-week time span.

19.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.9%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate is steady.

0.99: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

1: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, as OPH reports two cases linked to a daycare, both children.

10: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit is one more than Tuesday.

791,007: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 1,850 more than Monday's update.

731,198: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,900 more than Monday.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

79%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Quebec reports 17 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Wednesday. It's up to seven COVID-19 patients in hospital. There hasn't been a COVID-19 death in that area in two months.

That province's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect, with a two-week grace period to start.

The health unit for the Belleville area reported six more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, all unvaccinated people.

Officials reported two COVID-19 deaths in all of eastern Ontario in August.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future. It is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22.