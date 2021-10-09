Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 48 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks see a slight drop.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 48 more COVID-19 cases Saturday and no more deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said this week the city's COVID-19 situation is generally steady, but they're working to reduce higher rates of transmission for younger people.

Numbers to watch

12: As of Oct. 1, residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 12 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa drops.

0.97: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

338: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just 15, or about four per cent, are people age 60 and older.

26.8: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.

17: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, which no longer has any active health-care outbreaks as of Thursday.

15: The number of these outbreaks in child-care and school settings. Just five of the 126 cases are staff and most outbreaks are linked to five or fewer cases, but there are some larger school outbreaks.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, one fewer than on Friday.

3: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

821,004: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, which is about 1,600 more than Wednesday's update.

776,115: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,400 more than on Wednesday.

89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at or above 85 per cent except people ages 18 to 39.

Across the region