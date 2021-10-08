Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 38 more cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable.

Quebec reports 35 more cases in the Outaouais.

Someone with COVID-19 has died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 38 more COVID-19 cases Friday and no more deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said this week the city's COVID-19 situation is generally steady, but they're working to reduce higher rates of transmission for younger people.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable at the start of autumn. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

12: As of Oct. 1, residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 12 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa drops.

26: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, which is higher than recent days.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

330: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just 14, or about four per cent, are people age 60 and above.

28: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.

19: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, which no longer has any active health-care outbreaks.

16: The number of these outbreaks in child-care settings. Just five of the 122 cases are staff and most outbreaks are linked to five or fewer cases, but there are some larger school outbreaks.

7: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

3: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

821,004: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, which is about 1,600 more than Wednesday's update.

776,115: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,400 more than on Wednesday.

89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at or above 85 per cent except people ages 18 to 39.

Across the region

Quebec reported 35 more cases in the Outaouais Friday.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties has reported its 61st victim of COVID-19.

About three-quarters of the 160 active cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in Cornwall and its neighbouring communities. That health unit says the Cornwall hospital is starting to be strained by the number of COVID-19 patients.

The EOHU reminds people to mask up and distance if their Thanksgiving gathering includes unvaccinated people, including children younger than 12.

Other health units have been reporting an average of three or fewer cases a day.