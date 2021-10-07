Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Via Rail passengers disembark a train in Ottawa earlier this week as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced passengers will require COVID-19 shots for air, ship and interprovincial rail travel. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)

Ottawa reported 29 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Hospitalizations are down and outbreak totals rise.

Someone with COVID-19 has died in the Outaouais and Belleville areas.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 29 more COVID-19 cases Thursday and no more deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said the city's COVID-19 situation is generally steady, but they're working to reduce the higher rates of transmission for younger people. She expects people to be able to safely go trick-or-treating this Oct. 31, unlike last year.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable at the start of autumn. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

12: As of Oct. 1, residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 12 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

23: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, which is down from a week ago.

0.98: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

339: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just 14, or about four per cent, are people age 60 and above.

31.5: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

18: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, which is two more than on Wednesday.

15: The number of these outbreaks in child-care settings. Just four of the 111 cases are staff and most outbreaks are linked to five or fewer cases, but there are some larger school outbreaks.

7: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

150: The number of delta variant cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

661: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified. Etches said Thursday OPH is researching other mutations along with the province.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 23 per cent of variant cases from Sept. 8 to Oct. 4, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reported 41 more cases in the Outaouais Thursday and one new COVID-19 death.

Someone with COVID-19 has died in the Belleville area, according to its health unit.

The wider region saw about 35,000 vaccine doses given in the last week. That weekly local number has been stable for several weeks.