Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 25 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two COVID-19 deaths, one person in their 50s and another in their 90s.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable in the first days of autumn. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

12: As of Oct. 1, residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 12 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

1.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa is stable.

19: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, which is down from last week.

0.99: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

32.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

16: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, which is two fewer than on Tuesday.

14: The number of these outbreaks in child-care settings. Just three of the 111 cases are staff and most outbreaks are linked to five or fewer cases, but there are some larger school outbreaks.

35: The number of student cases linked to a closed Barrhaven elementary school, up from 26 on Tuesday. That's the most of any Ottawa school outbreak and one of the largest active school outbreaks in the province.

21: The number of student cases linked to a closed Vanier elementary school, Ottawa's second-largest school outbreak. There were 11 cases in Tuesday's update.

9: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, which is down from Tuesday.

3: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

819,399: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, which is about 700 more than Monday's update.

773,763: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,700 more than on Monday.

89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at or above 85 per cent except people ages 18 to 39.

Across the region

Quebec reported 12 more cases in the Outaouais Wednesday.

Ontario's guidance on Thanksgiving and Halloween is expected Thursday.

With COVID-19 spreading in both communities, council in Akwesasne is asking people to avoid social gatherings and Tyendinaga's council says to keep gatherings small and local.