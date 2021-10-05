Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 43 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are down, outbreaks are up.

Quebec reported 27 cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 43 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no more deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said last week she's cautiously optimistic the pandemic can be managed in the fall if people heed the guidance. In the short term, that means making responsible decisions on Thanksgiving weekend

Ontario's guidance on Thanksgiving and Halloween is expected Thursday.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable in the first days of autumn. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 24, residents who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be infected with COVID-19.

25: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, which is stable.

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

33: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

18: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, two more than on Monday.

16: The number of these outbreaks in child-care settings. Most are linked to five or fewer cases and just four of the 95 cases are staff.

12: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital drops significantly.

3: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit is also down.

153: The number of delta variant cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

682: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 26 per cent of variant cases Sept. 6 to Oct. 1, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reported 27 more cases in the Outaouais Tuesday.

Other health units have reported three or fewer cases in their daily updates.