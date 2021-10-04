Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 31 more COVID-19 cases, school outbreak grows to become city's largest
- Ottawa reported 31 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.
- A Barrhaven school outbreak becomes the city's largest school outbreak yet.
- Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable.
- Quebec reported 75 cases in the Outaouais over three days.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 31 more COVID-19 cases Monday and no more deaths.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said last week she's cautiously optimistic the pandemic can be managed in the fall if people heed the guidance. In the short term, that means making responsible decisions on Thanksgiving weekend.
Numbers to watch
11: As of Sept. 24, residents who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be infected with COVID-19.
1.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa drops.
1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.
32.8: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
16: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, two more than on Sunday.
13: The number of these outbreaks in child-care settings. Most are linked to five or fewer cases and just three of the 77 cases are staff.
9: The number of these outbreaks in elementary schools. There are none in secondary schools.
26: The number of student cases linked to a Barrhaven school outbreak. There are no staff cases. This is now Ottawa's largest COVID-19 outbreak at a school during the pandemic.
17: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, which is one fewer than on Sunday.
10: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.
OPH has not yet given its Monday vaccination update. The province said technical problems led it to delay its Monday update.
Across the region
Quebec reported 75 more cases over three days in the Outaouais, or an average of about 25 cases a day.
Also giving their first updates since Friday:
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported 10 more cases.
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville area reported eight more.
- Renfrew County reported one more.
