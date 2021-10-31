Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 22 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 22 more COVID-19 cases Sunday and no more deaths.

Numbers to watch

9: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are nine times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 22.

1.4%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa drops.

0.94: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

197: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. More than 80 of those cases are people younger than 20.

14.5: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

14: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one fewer than on Saturday.

9: The number of school outbreaks. All involve elementary schools and there are only four cases among staff. There are also two outbreak at other childcare faculties.

11: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, three more than on Saturday.

2: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Both are in their 70s.

831,824: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

796,997: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 39, which are each around 75 per cent.

Across the region