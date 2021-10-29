Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable.

Quebec reported eight more cases in the Outaouais.

Another local health unit has 90% of its population with at least one vaccine dose.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 28 more COVID-19 cases Friday and no more deaths.

Its deputy medical officer of health said Thursday while the city's current pandemic situation is steady, officials are seeing more people test positive after letting their guard down.

Numbers to watch

9: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are nine times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 22.

29: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, more than the 21 hours this time last week.

1.4%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa drops.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

213: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. About half are people younger than 20.

18.3: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

14: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

9: The number of school outbreaks. All involve elementary schools and there are only three cases among staff.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All are between the ages of 60 and 89.

2: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

831,824: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 1,000 more than Wednesday's update.

796,997: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,900 more than on Wednesday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 39, which are each around 75 per cent.

Across the region

Quebec reported eight more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Friday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health has the highest weekly incidence rate in the region at 28.6. The health unit's 66 known active cases are its most since May, though it doesn't list any local COVID hospital patients.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 12 COVID-19 patients in hospital — less than half of its report from as recently as Monday, but still more than the combined total from the wider region.

Ninety per cent of eligible residents in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health now have at least one vaccine dose.

A community COVID-19 outbreak in Madawaska Valley Township, west of Renfrew, has ended.

Ontario has lifted capacity limits for outdoor organized events. Quebec will lift more capacity limits on Monday.