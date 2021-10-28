Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable.

Quebec reported seven more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 28 more COVID-19 cases Thursday and no more deaths.

Its deputy medical officer of health said Thursday while the city's current pandemic situation is steady, officials are seeing more people who let their guard down, not following guidance and spreading COVID-19.

Numbers to watch

9: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are nine times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 22.

25: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, more than this time last week.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to very slowly rising for about a week. The most recent day of data here is Oct. 23. (613covid.ca)

0.89: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

221: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. About half are people younger than 20.

18.5: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

14: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

9: The number of school outbreaks. All involve elementary schools and there are only three cases among staff.

4: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

113: The number of delta variant cases detected in Ottawa over the most recent 30-day period with available data.

400: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those same 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified. OPH, along with the province, is researching other mutations.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 30 per cent of variant cases from Sept. 29 to Oct. 24, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reported seven more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Thursday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health now has the highest weekly incidence rate in the region, at 23.5. It has reported 46 more cases since Friday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 11 COVID-19 patients in hospital, less than half of its report from as recently as Monday, but still more than the combined total from the wider region.

There were more than 25,000 vaccine doses given out to residents of the wider region in the last week, roughly the same as the week before.

Ontario has lifted capacity limits for outdoor organized events, giving Remembrance Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades as examples. Quebec will lift more capacity limits on Monday.