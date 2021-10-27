Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 27 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Hospitalizations drop, outbreaks rise.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 27 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no more deaths.

Numbers to watch

10: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 15.

20: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, fewer than this time last week.

1.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa remains unchanged.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be stable in recent days. The most recent day of data here is Oct. 22. (613covid.ca)

0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

214: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. More than half are people younger than 20.

17.9: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

14: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, including its first new health-care outbreak of October at the Civic hospital campus.

8: The number of school outbreaks. All involve elementary schools and there are only three cases among staff.

4: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

830,811: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 1,000 more than Monday's update.

795,138: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,700 more than on Monday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 39, which are each around 75 per cent.

Across the region

Quebec reported nine more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Wednesday and one more death — that area's 223rd death of someone who had COVID-19.

The Eastern Ontario Health reports 20 COVID-19 patients in hospital, more than the combined total from the wider region.

Quebec will lift more capacity limits on Monday.