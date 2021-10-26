Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 15 more cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable.

Quebec reported eight more cases in the Outaouais.

The wider region is back below 500 active cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 15 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday. A woman in her 80s has become the 603rd Ottawa resident to die of COVID-19.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be stable in recent days. The most recent day of data here is Oct. 21. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

10: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 15.

22: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, fewer than this time last week.

0.92: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

223: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. More than half are people younger than 20.

18.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

12: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

7: The number of school outbreaks. All involve elementary schools and there are only three cases among staff.

5: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

129: The number of delta variant cases detected in Ottawa over the most recent 30-day period with available data.

463: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those same 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified. OPH, along with the province, is researching other mutations.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 27 per cent of variant cases Sept. 27 to Oct. 23, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reported eight more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Tuesday.

The wider region is back below a combined total of 500 active cases. Only Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) have more than 100 known active cases.

The EOHU is reporting 25 COVID-19 patients in hospital, more than the combined total from the wider region.

Ontario has removed capacity limits in most places that require proof of vaccination. Quebec is lifting more capacity limits on Monday.