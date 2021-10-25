Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A pedestrian in a mask walks past a mural adorning the side of a restaurant in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood on Oct. 22, 2021. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ottawa reported 20 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.

An elementary school has been closed because of an outbreak.

Other health units gave their first updates since Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 20 more COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be stable in the last several days. The most recent day of data here is Oct. 20. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

10: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 15.

1.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa has dropped.

1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

238: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just under half are people younger than 20.

20.5: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

11: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, the same as in Sunday's report.

7: The number of school outbreaks. All involve elementary schools.

22: The number of cases linked to an outbreak at École élémentaire publique Charlotte-Lemieux, a French public elementary school near the Woodroffe Avenue exit on Highway 417. The school is closed to in-person learning.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

828,601: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 1,250 more than Friday's update.

791,096: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,400 more than on Friday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.

Across the region

Other health authorities gave their first updates since Friday:

Quebec reported 40 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported five additional cases.

Renfrew County reported one more.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties didn't report any.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported seven more cases. It has 25 local COVID-19 hospital patients, more than the rest of the wider region combined.

Ontario has removed capacity limits in most places that require proof of vaccination. Quebec is lifting more capacity limits in one week.