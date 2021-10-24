Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 26 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 26 more COVID-19 cases Sunday and no new deaths.

Numbers to watch

10: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 15.

20: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, down from 22 hours this time last week.

1.8%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa.

The levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have been on the decline after a small increase earlier this month. The last day of available data is Oct. 19. (613covid.ca)

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

242: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. More than three-quarters are people younger than 40.

19.9: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, is slightly lower than on Saturday.

11: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

7: The number of these outbreaks in schools, all of them elementary.

2: The number of daycare outbreaks in Ottawa.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

828,601: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 900 more than Wednesday's update.

791,096: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,800 more than on Wednesday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.