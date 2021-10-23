Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 36 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 36 more COVID-19 cases Saturday and no new deaths.

Numbers to watch

10: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 15.

20: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, down from 22 hours this time last week.

1.8%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa.

The levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have been on the decline after a small increase earlier this month. The last day of available data is Oct. 19. (613covid.ca)

1.13: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

239: The number of known active cases in Ottawa.More than three-quarters are people younger than 40.

20.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, is slightly higher than on Friday.

16: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

12: The number of these outbreaks in schools, all of them elementary.

2: The number of daycare outbreaks in Ottawa.

9: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

828,601: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 900 more than Wednesday's update.

791,096: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,800 more than on Wednesday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.

Across the region

Quebec reported four more cases in the Outaouais on Friday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit continues to lead the wider region with 25 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, more than the rest of the region combined. It has one of the highest weekly incidence rates in the province; a rate that's been declining in recent days.