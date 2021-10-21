Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 35 more COVID-19 cases, bump in hospitalizations and outbreaks
- Ottawa reported 35 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
- Someone with COVID-19 has died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.
- Quebec reported four more cases in the Outaouais.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 35 more COVID-19 cases Thursday and no deaths.
Numbers to watch
10: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 15.
23: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, up from 20 hours this time last week.
1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa.
0.99: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.
226: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Nearly three-quarters are people younger than 40.
18.7: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline for about a month.
12: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.
8: The number of these outbreaks in schools, all of them elementary.
2: The number of daycare outbreaks in Ottawa.
11: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
2: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.
Across the region
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a 63rd person with COVID-19 has died in its area.
Quebec reported just four more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Thursday, the second time this week it's been that low.
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit continues to lead the wider region with 24 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, more than the rest of the region combined. It has one of the highest weekly incidence rates in the province; a rate that's been declining in recent days.
