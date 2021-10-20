Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 20 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

City's second-largest school outbreak yet is over.

Quebec reported nine more cases in the Outaouais.

EOHU no longer leads the province in incidence rate of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 20 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no deaths.

Numbers to watch

11: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 15.

21: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, up from 18 hours this time last week.

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa drops slightly.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them falling slowly in recent days. The last day of data here is Oct. 15. (613covid.ca)

0.96: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

223: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Nearly two-thirds are people younger than 40.

19.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline for about a month.

10: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

7: The number of these outbreaks in schools, all of them elementary.

27: The number of cases linked to the outbreak at École élémentaire publique Mauril-Bélanger, which has now ended. This was Ottawa's second-largest school outbreak yet.

8: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

3: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

827,731: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 1,000 more than Monday's update.

789,301: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,800 more than on Monday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.

Across the region

Quebec reported nine more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Wednesday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit continues to lead the wider region with 17 local COVID-19 hospitalizations. It has one of the highest weekly incidence rates in the province; one that's been slowly declining in recent days and is now behind two southwestern Ontario health units.

A community outbreak in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has ended, according to that area's health unit.