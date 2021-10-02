Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 62 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain the same as on Friday.

Quebec reported 30 cases in the Outaouais and one death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 62 more COVID-19 cases Saturday and no more deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday she's cautiously optimistic the pandemic can be managed in the fall if people heed the guidance. In the short term, that means making responsible decisions on Thanksgiving weekend.

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 24, residents who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be infected with COVID-19.

2.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa has dropped.

0.94: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

33.7: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

18: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

13: The number of these outbreaks in child-care settings, which is one more than on Friday. Four of the 69 people affected are staff.

19: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

11: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit, which is one more than on Friday.

817,185: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

768,924: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is around or above 85 per cent except people ages 18 to 39.

Across the region