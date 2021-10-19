Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported eight more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable.

Quebec reported four more cases in the Outaouais.

The EOHU leads the province in incidence rate of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported eight more COVID-19 cases Tuesday — its lowest case count in a daily update since Aug. 9 — and no deaths.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them falling slowly in recent days. The last day of data here is Oct. 14. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 8.

24: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result.

0.95: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

237: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Nearly 40 per cent are people under age 20.

19.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.

9: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

7: The number of these outbreaks in schools. All of them are elementary schools and four are fewer than five cases.

7: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

132: The number of delta variant cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

446: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified. OPH is researching other mutations along with the province.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 30 per cent of variant cases from Sept. 20 to Oct. 15, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reported four more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Tuesday for its smallest daily update in about two months.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit continues to lead the wider region with 15 local COVID-19 hospitalizations and, as of the most recent update from the province, has the highest weekly incidence rate in Ontario.