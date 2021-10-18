Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 41 more cases of COVID-19 Monday and one death.

90% of eligible Ottawans have at least one vaccine dose.

Three-quarters of all its residents are fully vaccinated.

Other health units give their first updates since Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 41 more COVID-19 cases Monday and one more death.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them plateauing in recent days. The last day of data here is Oct. 13. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 8.

1.8%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa drops slightly.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

263: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Nearly 40 per cent are people under age 20.

17.8: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.

9: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

7: The number of these outbreaks in schools. All of them are elementary schools and all but two are five or fewer cases.

7: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

825,587: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 1,200 more than Friday's update.

787,531: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,500 more than on Friday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose. Experts say these people are all but certain to later get fully vaccinated.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.

78%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who've had at least one vaccine dose.

75%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Other health authorities are giving their first updates since Friday: