Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 24 more COVID-19 cases Saturday and no more deaths.

Health officials are also investigating two people who tested positive for COVID-19 and had attended the 613Lift gym while contagious earlier this month.

Numbers to watch

11: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 8.

22: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, fewer than this time last week.

1.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa.

0.73: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

257: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just 11, or about four per cent, are people 60 and older. Nearly 35 per cent of active cases are among those younger than 20.

21.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.

7: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

5: The number of these outbreaks in schools. Three of the five have three or fewer student cases.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

5: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

825,587: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 1,300 more than Wednesday's update.

784,993: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 4,000 more than on Wednesday.

89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.

Across the region