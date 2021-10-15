Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 45 more cases of COVID-19 Friday.

City's situation is improving, says the medical officer of health.

Quebec reported 27 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 45 more COVID-19 cases Friday and no more deaths.

In a letter to families on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said the city's overall situation is improving, but it's important to follow familiar guidelines when sick to help with higher rates of COVID-19 among children age 5 to 11.

Numbers to watch

11: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 8.

23: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, fewer than this time last week.

1.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa rises slightly.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising in early October. The last day of data here is Oct. 10. (613covid.ca)

0.90: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

286: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just 22, or about eight per cent, are people 60 and older. More than 35 per cent of active cases are among those younger than 20.

22.9: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.

10: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

7: The number of these outbreaks in schools. Five of them have just two student cases.

7: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

5: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

825,587: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 1,300 more than Wednesday's update.

784,993: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 4,000 more than on Wednesday.

89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.

Across the region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit leads the larger region of eastern Ontario in COVID-19 hospitalizations (13) and weekly incidence rate (55.4). That rate is one of the highest of any Ontario health unit.

Quebec reports 27 more cases in the Outaouais on Friday.