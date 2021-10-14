Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 23 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Two of its largest school outbreaks yet have ended.

There are new outbreaks of note in Casselman and Madawaska Valley Township.

Quebec reported 25 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 23 more COVID-19 cases Thursday and no more deaths.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising in early October. The last day of data here is Oct. 9. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 8.

20: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, fewer than this time last week.

0.79: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

276: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just 20, or about seven per cent, are people 60 and older.

23.3: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.

9: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

6: The number of these outbreaks in schools. The large outbreaks at École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau and St. Benedict School have ended.

8: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

5: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

123: The number of delta variant cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

626: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified. OPH is researching other mutations along with the province.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 20 per cent of variant cases from Sept. 15 to Oct. 9, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit leads the region in categories such as COVID-19 hospitalizations (19) and weekly incidence rate (57.4).

There is an outbreak of about 35 people at Casselman's Résidence St-François retirement home. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said most people involved are fully vaccinated and have either no symptoms or mild symptoms.

Renfrew County's health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Madawaska Valley Township that's so far traced to 12 cases. It has identified a Combermere church as a significant site for possible exposure.

There was also potential COVID-19 exposure last week at a farm north of Kingston.

Quebec reports 25 more cases in the Outaouais on Thursday.

There were about 30,000 doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region in the last week. That represents a slight dip from previous weeks.