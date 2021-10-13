Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Region reports 4 COVID-19 deaths
- Ottawa reported 24 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Wednesday.
- Hospitalizations and outbreaks are stable.
- Someone with COVID-19 has died in Leeds-Grenville-Lanark.
- Quebec reported 26 more cases in the Outaouais.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 24 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and three deaths. The victims were in their 50s, 60s and 70s.
Numbers to watch
11: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 8.
1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa is unchanged.
18: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, down from late last week.
0.95: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.
283: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just 19, or about seven per cent, are people 60 and older.
23.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.
11: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.
8: The number of these outbreaks in schools. Just four of the 105 individual cases are staff.
7: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
4: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.
89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.
85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group now sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.
78%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who've had at least one vaccine dose.
74%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.
Across the region
Someone with COVID-19 has died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. They are the second victim reported this month and the health unit's 62nd COVID-19 death.
Quebec reports 26 more cases in the Outaouais on Wednesday.
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has 17 local COVID-19 patients in hospital and the Cornwall hospital has scaled back non-essential surgeries because of COVID's effect on the area.
No other health authority has more than seven COVID-19 patients in hospital.
