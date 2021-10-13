Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Shabbir Dareshani wears a mask as he staffs Carl’s Convenience, a business he runs, in Cornwall, Ont. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Ottawa reported 24 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Wednesday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks are stable.

Someone with COVID-19 has died in Leeds-Grenville-Lanark.

Quebec reported 26 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 24 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and three deaths. The victims were in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

Numbers to watch

11: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 8.

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa is unchanged.

18: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, down from late last week.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them slowly rising in early October. The last day of data here is Oct. 8. (613covid.ca)

0.95: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

283: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just 19, or about seven per cent, are people 60 and older.

23.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.

11: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

8: The number of these outbreaks in schools. Just four of the 105 individual cases are staff.

7: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group now sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.

78%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who've had at least one vaccine dose.

74%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Someone with COVID-19 has died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. They are the second victim reported this month and the health unit's 62nd COVID-19 death.

Quebec reports 26 more cases in the Outaouais on Wednesday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has 17 local COVID-19 patients in hospital and the Cornwall hospital has scaled back non-essential surgeries because of COVID's effect on the area.

No other health authority has more than seven COVID-19 patients in hospital.