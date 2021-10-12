Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 19 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks are stable.

Eighty-five per cent of eligible Ottawans are fully vaccinated.

Other health units give their first updates since Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 19 more COVID-19 cases Monday and no more deaths.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be stable in autumn. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

12: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 12 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

0.98: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

289: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Just 19, or about seven per cent, are people 60 and older.

24: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has generally been in decline since the start of autumn.

11: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable.

8: The number of these outbreaks in schools. Just four of the 105 individual cases are staff.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

3: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

130: The number of delta variant cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

704: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified. OPH is researching other mutations along with the province.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 18 per cent of variant cases Sept. 13 to Oct. 8, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

823,500: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, about 2,500 more than Friday's update.

779,889: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 3,800 more than on Friday.

89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group now sits above 85 per cent except 18 to 39.

Across the region

All other health units gave their first updates since the long weekend on Tuesday.

The Outaouais is reporting another 111 cases of COVID-19.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting 20 new cases.

Renfrew County is reporting eight new cases.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties are reporting six new cases.

The Outaouais is reporting seven COVID-19 patients in hospital, up from three before the weekend.