Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 61 more cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Hospitalizations are up, outbreaks are down.

Quebec reported 30 cases in the Outaouais and one death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 61 more COVID-19 cases Friday and no more deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday she's cautiously optimistic the pandemic can be managed in the fall if people heed the guidance. In the short term, that means making responsible decisions on Thanksgiving weekend.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable in the first days of autumn. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 24, residents who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be infected with COVID-19.

2.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa has dropped.

26: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, which is stable.

0.90: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

32.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

18: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one fewer than Thursday.

12: The number of these outbreaks in child-care settings, down from 22 one week ago. There are just five staff out of the 71 people affected.

19: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, two more than Thursday.

10: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

817,185: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 1,200 more than in Wednesday's update.

768,924: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,600 more than on Wednesday.

89%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is around or above 85 per cent except people ages 18 to 39.

Across the region

There were 30 more COVID-19 cases reported in the Outaouais Friday and one more death.

A total of 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the wider region in September, which is half the total of September 2020.

Some eastern Ontario health units gave two days of numbers Friday after taking a day off for Thursday's federal holiday. They include eight more cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and six in Renfrew County.

Vaccination is now required for entry to a number of venues and events in Quebec and Ontario. About 35,000 doses went out in the wider region in the last week.