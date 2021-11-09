Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 34 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Several of its key indicators are slowly rising.

The situation worsens in the Kingston area.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 34 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no more deaths.

Numbers to watch

8: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are eight times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 29.

26: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, more than this time last week.

1.27: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

293: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Twenty-four of them are people age 70 and older — but 15 of those 24 are in hospital.

23.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been slowly rising for more than a week.

21: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa rises.

4: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus. The outbreaks range from three to 17 cases, and two patients have died as a result.

39: The number of cases linked to an active COVID-19 outbreak at an unidentified shelter. It's the city's largest outbreak of any kind since June, but it's unchanged from Monday's update.

19: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

125: The number of delta variant cases detected in Ottawa over the most recent 30-day period with available data.

490: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those same 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 26 per cent of variant cases from Oct. 10 to Nov. 3. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reported six more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Tuesday, around its daily average.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health continues to have the highest local weekly incidence rate at 50.2 as of Monday, one of the few health units in the province to have a rate above 50. Its 121 known active cases are close to the peaks of its second and third waves.

With our recent spike in new COVID-19 cases, I ask everyone in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KFLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KFLA</a> to continue to follow all public health measures to bring our numbers down. <a href="https://t.co/7ZqkObfiGG">pic.twitter.com/7ZqkObfiGG</a> —@MOHKFLA

Just five local residents are in hospital with COVID-19 outside of the Ottawa and Eastern Ontario public health units. Those two areas have a combined 32 patients in hospital with COVID.

Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is reminding people to continue taking precautions as cases trend up again. Its health minister says any rule changes will come from individual health units.

Quebec's next rule changes are coming Monday in places such as schools, bars and gyms.