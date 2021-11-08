Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 30 more cases of COVID-19 Monday and one death.

Shelter and hospital outbreaks grow.

The wider region is back above 500 known active cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 30 more COVID-19 cases Monday and the death of a man in his 80s who had COVID-19.

Numbers to watch

8: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are eight times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 29.

2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa reaches two per cent for the first time in about a month.

1.13: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

284: The number of known active cases in Ottawa.

22.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been slowly rising for about a week.

19: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

4: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus. They range from three to 15 cases.

39: The number of cases linked to an active COVID-19 outbreak at an unidentified shelter. It's the city's largest outbreak of any kind since June.

15: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. Ottawa has more local COVID-19 hospitalizations than the rest of the wider region combined.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

834,916: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, up about 700 from Friday's update.

803,302:: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,550 more than Friday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

Across the region

Other health units gave their first updates since Friday, releasing three days of information at once.

They include:

22 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais.

13 more cases in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Nine more in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

Three more in Renfrew County.

Weekly case averages are trending up with these updates in each of our region's health units except Renfrew County.

The wider region, including Ottawa, is back above 500 known active COVID-19 cases: 532 as of noon on Monday. One week ago there were about 400.