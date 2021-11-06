Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 52 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Another person with COVID-19 died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties on Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 52 more COVID-19 cases Saturday and no deaths.

Numbers to watch

8: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are eight times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 29.

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa remains steady.

22: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them staying within the same range for months. They say a late October one-day jump is a 'blip' based on the way their measuring works, not a spike in coronavirus levels. (613covid.ca)

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

253: The number of known active cases in Ottawa.

18.3: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been slowly rising.

16: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. There were 15 one week ago.

9: The number of school outbreaks. All but one are in an elementary school and only three of the 44 cases are staff.

3: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus. They range from four to 15 cases.

14: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital has remained steady.

0: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

834,179: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, up about 700 from Wednesday's update.

801,749:: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,400 more than Wednesday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

Across the region

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported its 64th COVID-19 death on Friday.