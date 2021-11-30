Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 19 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

November saw a rise in local active cases across the board.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 19 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no new deaths.

The city has 321 known active cases.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday that COVID-19 levels have been stable in the city. Etches said if any changes are needed because of the four omicron variant cases detected in Ottawa, OPH would let residents know.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low this November. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 19.

29: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, more than the 23-hour average one week ago.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

26.9: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

27: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

10: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Quebec reported two newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Tuesday.

The Kingston area has more than 300 known active cases, doubling its previous record. There are 23 local patients in hospital with COVID-19, more than double the number in any other local health authority. The area's incidence rate of 112.3 remains among the worst in Ontario.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 14 more cases Tuesday, around its weekly average. Ten of those are unvaccinated people. The area's incidence rate is much higher than everywhere in the region except Kingston.

The wider region is ending November with about 1,000 known active cases, compared to about 400 on Nov. 1. That count increased in every area in November, quadrupling in the Kingston area and rising tenfold in Hastings Prince Edward.