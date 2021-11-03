Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 22 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

City again reports zero local COVID ICU patients.

More than 800,000 Ottawa residents are fully vaccinated.

Quebec reports 11 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 22 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no more deaths.

Numbers to watch

8: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are eight times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 29.

1.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa remains unchanged.

16: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, fewer than this time last week.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them staying within the same range for months. They say a late October one-day jump is a 'blip' based on the way their measuring works, not a spike in coronavirus levels. (613covid.ca)

0.98: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

186: The number of known active cases in Ottawa.

16.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

16: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

12: The number of school outbreaks. All involve elementary schools and only four of these 78 cases are among staff.

10: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Both these hospital numbers have stayed within the same range for about a month, though reaching zero here has been rare in the last three months.

833,515: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, up about 700 from Monday's update.

800,305: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,200 more than Monday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 39, which are each around 75 per cent.

Across the region

Quebec reports 11 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Wednesday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health continues to have the highest local weekly incidence rate at 31. Every other area is below 20.

Just six local residents are in hospital with COVID-19 outside of Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. Those two areas have a combined 22 patients in hospital with COVID.