Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 26 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

About 8,500 children born between 2010 and 2016 have received their first vaccine dose.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 26 more COVID-19 cases on Monday and no more deaths.

The city has 347 known active cases.

The province reported 788 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 19.

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

1.13: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

27.0: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

30: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one more than reported on Sunday.

14: The number of those outbreaks that remain in elementary schools. All but a handful of cases involve students. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday that OPH is monitoring this rise.

93: The number of known active COVID-19 cases among children under 10. This includes one child in hospital with COVID-19.

11: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, one more than reported on Sunday.

1: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit, the first ICU patient in almost a week.

848,906: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 9,000 more than Friday.

813,273: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated, about 850 more than Friday.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who've had at least one vaccine dose.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated.

8,475: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine between Friday and Sunday.

Across the region

Quebec reported 26 newly confirmed cases in the Outaouais over three days.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 43 more cases over three days on Monday, 23 of them in Belleville.The area also reported 39 more cases resolved.

Renfrew County reported 11 new cases over the weekend, but also 13 more resolved cases. Leeds, Grenville, Lanark District Health reported seven new cases with 12 more resolved.