Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 61 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest one-day total since Oct. 3.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 61 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. It's the highest single-day total in two months.

The city has 345 known active cases.

The province reported 964 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest daily case count since late May.

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 19.

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

27.7: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

29: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

14: The number of those outbreaks that remain in elementary schools. All but a handful of cases involve students. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday that OPH is monitoring this rise.

95: The number of known active COVID-19 cases among children under 10. That's close to double the 52 cases among those aged 10-19, the demographic with the second-highest case count.

10: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

The numbers below don't yet include newly eligible children. OPH says they should be added to its updates next week.

839,875: The number of Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

812,414: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. OPH said Thursday it expects this number will hit 90 per cent in January.

Across the region