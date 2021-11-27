Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 45 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as one new death.

Many key numbers are stable.

Anyone who visited the Belleville Shoeless Joe's last weekend should be tested for COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 45 more COVID-19 cases Saturday and the death of someone in their 80s.

The city has 310 known active cases, a slight decrease from Friday.

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 19.

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

25.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

29: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

13: The number of those outbreaks that remain in elementary schools. All but a few cases involve students. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday that OPH is monitoring this rise.

86: The number of known active COVID-19 cases among children under 10. That's nearly double the 45 cases among those aged 10-19, the demographic with the second-highest case count.

10: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, down by two since Friday.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

The numbers below don't yet include newly eligible children. OPH says they should be added to its updates next week.

839,875: The number of Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

812,414: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. OPH said Thursday it expects this number will hit 90 per cent in January.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is advising people who visited the Belleville Shoeless Joe's on Nov. 20 and 21 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should undergo testing. The region has seen a rise in cases recently.

Its medical officer of health says its recent case spike is concerning and could cause stricter rules for the holidays if it doesn't turn around, adding people need to stop ignoring symptoms and isolate instead of going about their daily lives.