Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 47 more cases of COVID-19.

Many key numbers are stable.

Someone with COVID-19 has died during Hastings Prince Edward's spike.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 47 more COVID-19 cases Friday and no deaths. The city has 318 known active cases, a slight rise after several days of decline.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low this November. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 19.

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises.

24: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, about the same as last Friday.

0.99: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

23.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

32: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Four elementary school outbreaks have ended.

17: The number of those outbreaks that remain in elementary schools. All but a few cases involve students. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday that OPH is monitoring this rise.

86: The number of known active COVID-19 cases among children under 10. That's nearly double the 46 cases among those aged 10-19, the demographic with the second-highest case count.

12: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

The numbers below don't yet include newly eligible children. OPH says they should be added to its updates next week.

839,875: The number of Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 500 more than in Wednesday's update.

812,414: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, up about 900 from Wednesday.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. OPH said Thursday it expects this number will hit 90 per cent in January.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 15 more cases Friday and one death. The community outbreak in Trenton has grown to 28 people.

Its medical officer of health says its recent case spike is concerning and could cause stricter rules for the holidays if it doesn't turn around, adding people need to stop ignoring symptoms and isolate instead of going about their daily lives.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health reports nine COVID-19 patients in intensive care. The rest of the wider region has two total. The health unit continues to have one of the highest weekly incidence rates in the province.

Quebec reported 16 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais, where the situation remains generally stable.