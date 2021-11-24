Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 32 more cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Many of its key numbers are stable or dropping.

Elementary school outbreaks are an exception.

A person has died amid Hastings Prince Edward's spike.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 32 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and the death of a woman in her 80s who had COVID-19.

The city has 303 known active cases, one of the key numbers that's been recently trending down.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low this November. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 19.

1.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive drops.

18: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, slightly more than the same day last week.

0.74: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been dropping for most of the month. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

24.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

35: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. A new elementary school outbreak was listed on Wednesday.

19: The number of those outbreaks in elementary schools. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday that OPH is monitoring the increase in these outbreaks.

78: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in children younger than age 10, nearly double the next closest age group.

14: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, which has been in general decline for more than a week.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit, which has been a rare occurrence this fall.

839.347: The number of Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 500 more than in Monday's update. This does not yet include children age five to 11.

811,479: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, up about 900 from Monday.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group in this survey is at least at 90 per cent fully vaccinated, except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

27,700: Ottawa's medical officer of health said at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday that more than 27,700 appointments had been made for newly eligible children.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 24 more cases Wednesday and one death. Its curve is rising quickly: last Wednesday it reported six more cases, and the health unit sits around 100 known active cases for the first time since May.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health has 16 local COVID-19 hospital patients as of Tuesday, more than any other local health authority.

Its nine COVID-19 ICU patients are more than the rest of the region combined and it continues to have one of the highest weekly incidence rates in the province.

Renfrew County reports eight more cases Wednesday. It has a weekly incidence rate around 25, recently rising to be roughly similar to Ottawa and the other eastern Ontario health units not singled out above.

Quebec reported 13 more cases in the Outaouais on Wednesday. Its pandemic situation is generally stable.