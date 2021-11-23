Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 31 more cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Many of its key numbers are stable or dropping.

Renfrew County reports its first COVID-19 death since August.

Cases trend up further in parts of the region.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 31 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and the death of a man in his 60s who had COVID-19.

The city has 316 known active cases, another noticeable decline from from where it was last week.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low this November and recently dropping even further. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 12.

23: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, slightly more than the same day last week.

0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been dropping for most of the month. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

25.3: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

34: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. New outbreaks were listed Tuesday at two elementary schools, a high school and a daycare.

25: The number of those outbreaks in elementary schools and hospitals, 18 and seven respectively.

13: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital has been dropping for more than a week.

1: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Quebec reported 14 more cases in the Outaouais on Tuesday, slightly raising its weekly case average. The premier and health minister are announcing plans for vaccinating kids age five to 11 at 5 p.m. ET.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 16 more cases Tuesday. Its curve is rising quickly — last Tuesday it reported three more cases.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health has eight local COVID-19 patients in intensive care as of Monday, more than the rest of the wider region combined. Its medical officer of health changed school symptom rules Monday.

Renfrew County's health unit reported no new cases Tuesday and its first COVID-19 death since August. That person was the area's eleventh victim.