Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 24 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Many of its key numbers are stable or dropping.

Eighty per cent of its total population has at least one vaccine dose.

There were large case increases in Belleville and Renfrew County.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 24 more COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.

The city has 347 known active cases, dropping from the range it held for about a week.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low this November and recently dropping even further. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 12.

1.8%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has been around two per cent for about two weeks.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

26.9: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

30: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. None were declared or ended on Monday.

23: The number of those outbreaks in elementary schools and hospitals, 16 and seven respectively.

15: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital has been dropping for about a week.

3: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

838,873: The number of Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 600 more than in Friday's update.

810,596: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, up about 1,200 from Friday.

77,000: The approximate number of Ottawa children age five to 11 who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least at 90 per cent fully vaccinated, except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

80%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who've had at least one vaccine dose.

Across the region

Quebec reported 25 more cases over three days in the Outaouais on Monday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 31 more cases over three days on Monday — 25 of them in Belleville, with a population more than seven times smaller than the Outaouais. It also has a large community outbreak in Trenton.

Renfrew County reported 13 more weekend cases and has now reported an increase of 24 over six days. Its medical officer of health said Friday rising cases were a major concern and changed the area's isolation rules.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health had more known COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations than ever before as of Friday. It hasn't yet given its Monday update.